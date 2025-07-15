Club World Cup final averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS

Nation & World News
Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma can't make the save on the second goal scored by Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and PSG in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Chelsea's 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS and the 24 matches televised in the U.S. with English commentary averaged 458,000, TNT Sports said Tuesday.

The streaming service DAZN bought world rights from FIFA and sublicensed 24 of the 63 matches to TNT, which televised the games on TNT, TBS and truTV.

Turner said 15 matches on nights and weekends averaged 535,000 viewers.

Sunday's game peaked at 1.8 million viewers from 3:45-4 p.m. EDT as Chelsea took a three-goal lead into halftime.

DAZN has not yet released viewing figures.

Eighteen matches with Spanish commentary were sublicensed to TelevisaUnivision for U.S. broadcast.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

President Donald Trump, back from fourth from right, stands on stage after presenting the championship trophy to Chelsea following the Club World Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and PSG at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

