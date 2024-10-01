Where to watch, listen, livestream Bucs at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Thursday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) and the Falcons (2-2), which is set for 8:15 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
TV: Prime Video and Fox 5 (in Atlanta TV market) – Play-by-Play: Al Michaels. Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit. Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).
National radio: Westwood One -- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle. Analyst: Derek Rackley.
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225, 829. Bucs channel 226, 801 and on the APP.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.
