Atlanta Falcons

Where to watch, listen, livestream Bucs at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) goes up for an impressive reception during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) goes up for an impressive reception during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
37 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Thursday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) and the Falcons (2-2), which is set for 8:15 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Prime Video and Fox 5 (in Atlanta TV market) – Play-by-Play: Al Michaels. Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit. Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

National radio: Westwood One -- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle. Analyst: Derek Rackley.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225, 829. Bucs channel 226, 801 and on the APP.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Tampa Bay is going for a four-peat in the NFC South 1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss holding things together on defense
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign Rashaan Evans to practice squad
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Buccaneers?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Tampa Bay is going for a four-peat in the NFC South 1h ago
Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss holding things together on defense
Falcons sign Rashaan Evans to practice squad
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire
More Georgia counties are approved for federal disaster relief1h ago
Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know