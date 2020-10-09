Where to watch, listen and stream Panthers at Falcons

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Panthers (2-2) and the Falcons (0-4):
Time: 1 p.m., Sunday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Series history: This will be the 51st meeting between the Falcons and the Panthers. The Falcons lead the series 32-18. The Falcons have won the past five games and eight of the past nine. Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 8-2 against the Panthers.
TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Brock Huard. Field reporter: Jennifer Hale.
Local Radio: 92.9 The Game — Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show starts at 11 a.m. with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.
Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 106 (Car), 211 (Atl) | XM: 386 (Car), 228 (Atl) (Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com