DETROIT -- Here’s what the Falcons had to say after the 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday:

DRAKE LONDON, wide receiver

On the offense: “We need to try to go out there and make plays like we know how to. That’s it. It’s simple.”

On the loss: “We lost, so yeah, it’s going to be frustrating.”

On moving on: “Learn from our mistakes. Go in there and get better on Monday. Head over the pond and try to beat the Jaguars.”

On the weapons: “We are all competitors at the end of the day. That’s how we got here. To lose, I don’t think that’s really a good feeling.”

Lack of offensive production: “Yeah, but we have ball players out there. It could be anybody’s day at the end of the day. We just have to go out there and make the plays. Do what we do.

RICHIE GRANT, safety

On Jared Goff: “He made us pay on a couple of plays. They’ve got good receivers. A good receiving corps. They just took advantage of what we gave them.”

On the pressure: “We got a couple of hits on him, so it wasn’t always the time. That’s a vet quarterback. If you give him a little time, he’s definitely going to take advantage of it.”

On the defense: “That was a tough loss. We got beat. We just have to keep stacking. We can’t let one loss define the season. It definitely was a tough loss. We are going to learn from this one. We just have to keep stacking.”

On the LaPorta TD pass: “Yeah, just a little miscommunication. At the end of the day, we have to make those type of plays. No matter how it happened, we have to shake it off and make those type of plays.”

On the second half: “We were just trying to mix up coverages. We tried to give Goff a different look. We weren’t trying to sit in shell and show our hand. A little movement. Just mix it up on him so that we are just not sitting there and giving him easy reads.”

BUD DUPREE, outside linebacker

On rushing four: “Basically, we were just doing the thing. Making sure that we were getting to the football and covering when we were supposed to. Making sure we were keeping contain. He’s more athletic than you think. Hats off to them for making the adjustment. "

On how the defense can improve: “You can always get more turnovers. We can work on that aspect of it. All of the great defenses, they create turnovers. We have to do that as much as we can. We have to make sure that we make that happen.”

CHRIS LINDSTROM, right guard

On the noise: “No. Desmond did a phenomenal job communicating with us. We were able to communicate with each other. We understand what we need to do better. We’ll just watch the (film) tomorrow and see what are the corrections.”

On giving up seven sacks: “It’s no fun. We understand that. It’s never as good as it seems and never as bad as it seems. So, you’ll just have to be objective. We are going to go through (the film) tomorrow. Make our corrections and get out mind’s right for Jacksonville.”

On the Lions’ defensive front: “They are a great front. We knew that going in. They are very talented. They’ve got multiple rushers. Great pressure packages. We just have to do better.”

BIJAN ROBINSON, running back

On Desmond Ridder: “Just his confidence. No matter how we do on a drive. He’s always ready to go. He’s always ready to produce something great on the field….I appreciate him always picking us up and being that vocal leader on the sideline.”

On the offense: “We have to go out there and set the tone in the run game and pass game.”

On the rhythm of the offense: “It just us trying to understand each other. Understand what we’ve got. I think we have some good offense…we have to get in that rhythm and get it together. We have to capitalize on what we’ve done.”

More on rhythm: “We have to find the rhythm at the start of games. For us, we have to go back and see what we can do to execute that. We have to come out here and be ready to go….We have to adjust.”

MATTHEW BERGERON, left guard

On the seven sacks: “I have not watched the film yet, but obviously that’s not a number that you’re proud…..seven sacks that’s not a proud number for the offensive linemen. But you know, good games or bad games, you have to figure out how to move on.”

On getting into a rhythm: When you find a rhythm, things go a little bit smoother. When you’re off track, off balance, you put yourself in certain situations and it’s an obvious passing down. We had seven sacks. That might be a part of being off rhythm. Being off track. WE have to do better next week.”

On the noise: “It was pretty loud, but we did a good job of handling that and communicating across the line and with the quarterback. I don’t think that was the issue, but you never know. We’ll watch the film tomorrow and get better.”

