Former Braves slugger Fred McGriff inducted into Hall of Fame
What other Falcons said after the loss to Steelers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

What other Falcons players said after Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

A.J. TERRELL, cornerback

On the overall defensive effort: “We have to do better. We held them to 19, but there’s some things we left on the table. We can limit that and not beat ourselves. We have to get back in the lab after the bye week, get away for a little bit and get ready for New Orleans.”

On late fourth-quarter frustrations: “Just trying to be aggressive, get off the field and give our offense a chance. We just didn’t get the job done, and that just goes to what I was telling you, being able to lock in after (the) bye week and execute on those big situations.”

On his matchup with George Pickens: “He’s a good receiver. I didn’t follow him, I was just in the boundary, just doing my job and had a solid game.”

MYCOLE PRUITT, tight end

On the difference between getting the win and coming up short: “Well, that’s just the nature of this league. You look around the league, most games come down to the very end; we just have to come together even stronger at the end of the games and complement each other, get the defense off the field, offense come on, let’s score, and same with special teams, just be able to complement each other at the end of the games. Start strong and finish fast.”

On a message to fans who are frustrated with the performance of the quarterback: “We (are) riding with our guy; we (are) riding with Marcus (Mariota). He’s gotten us to this point. We still feel like we can win games, and I got Marcus’ back until the end, so I hope they will, too.”

On his message to younger teammates and what they can do with their time during the bye week: “It’s all about a mindset. It’s good to get away, but we got to know what’s in front of us and what’s at stake, and like I said, come back with that playoff mindset every game. We need it, so just do one extra thing than the time you did before and come back stronger.”

TYLER ALLGEIER, running back

On what the mood of the team is after losing four of the last five: “I’m upset, that’s how everyone feels. The theme with us, though, is that we’re never out of the fight. I think we just need to start off stronger in the first half. We ended up doing really good in the second half, so I think just helping the defense out more. I can do better, so it’s starting with me and then going around.”

On whether Mariota is feeling the pressure after this game: “No, I believe in him. I think it’s all around. Obviously, quarterbacks always have the most pressure, but I think all around, I know I could help him by securing his pocket just to get to his reads.”

On how frustrating this game was: “What was the score, 19-16? That’s tough, that’s tough, I hate losing. That’s for everyone, really. I think if you don’t like to lose, then it shows character. I think it (stinks) losing, but we got a week off, we’ll learn from it tomorrow and get better.”

