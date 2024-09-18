Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Chiefs?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By AJC Sports
3 hours ago

The Falcons are 1-1 after pulling off Monday night’s upset of the Eagles in a prime time-laden start to the season.

Next up: The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday night.

Let us know what you think. Will the momentum of Monday’s win carry over? Will the aura of the Chiefs be too much? Will Taylor Swift be in the building?(OK, never mind that.)

Vote here.

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Lose to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Eagles?
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Believe it or not: Falcons beat odds to beat Eagles
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

Falcons storm back to upset Eagles on last-minute touchdown
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The wait is over. After three seasons, Falcons return to MNF
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

In honor of Arthur Blank, free dogs, chips and soda at Falcons-Chiefs game27m ago
Will Taylor Swift be at Sunday’s Falcons-Chiefs game?1h ago
Falcons sign linebacker to practice squad
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case