Vote: Will Falcons defeat Chiefs?

The Falcons are 1-1 after pulling off Monday night’s upset of the Eagles in a prime time-laden start to the season.
Next up: The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday night.
Let us know what you think. Will the momentum of Monday’s win carry over? Will the aura of the Chiefs be too much? Will Taylor Swift be in the building?(OK, never mind that.)
Vote here.
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Lose to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
