Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Chargers?

Justin Simmons of the Atlanta Falcons takes a breather against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Justin Simmons of the Atlanta Falcons takes a breather against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/TNS)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Falcons are back ... from the bye week.

The team returned to practice this week after two bad losses - at the Saints and Broncos. They stand at 6-5 and still lead the NFC South. The Buccaneers are 5-6 but the Falcons swept the head-to-head series.

Enough looking back. The 7-3 Chargers are in town on Sunday for a non-conference game. They host the Ravens Monday night. The Falcons are 0-3 in non-conference games this season. They are also only 3-3 at home.

Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win

Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)

Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout

Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)

Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win

Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win

Loss to Saints, 20-17 – 8% voted for a close loss

Loss to Broncos, 38-6 - 12% vote for loss in a rout

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons head into bye week on 2-game losing streak and reeling from worst defeat since...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons’ season has de-escalated quickly
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Five things we learned from Falcons loss to Broncos
Placeholder Image

Credit: David Zalubowksi/AP

Falcons can't let history bog them down when they return from bye week
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: David J. Phillip

Metro Atlanta’s Robert Mathis, Hines Ward advance in Hall of Fame vote
Five things we learned from Falcons loss to Broncos
What Falcons players said after loss to Broncos
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BioLab fire: New details released amid federal investigation
5 things we learned after Georgia’s 59-21 win over UMass
In concert, Mariah Carey cements status as Queen of Christmas