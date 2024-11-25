Vote: Will Falcons defeat Chargers?

The Falcons are back ... from the bye week.
The team returned to practice this week after two bad losses - at the Saints and Broncos. They stand at 6-5 and still lead the NFC South. The Buccaneers are 5-6 but the Falcons swept the head-to-head series.
Enough looking back. The 7-3 Chargers are in town on Sunday for a non-conference game. They host the Ravens Monday night. The Falcons are 0-3 in non-conference games this season. They are also only 3-3 at home.
Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win
Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)
Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout
Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)
Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win
Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win
Loss to Saints, 20-17 – 8% voted for a close loss
Loss to Broncos, 38-6 - 12% vote for loss in a rout
About the Author