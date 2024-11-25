Vote: Will Falcons defeat Chargers?

The Falcons are back ... from the bye week.

The team returned to practice this week after two bad losses - at the Saints and Broncos. They stand at 6-5 and still lead the NFC South. The Buccaneers are 5-6 but the Falcons swept the head-to-head series.

Enough looking back. The 7-3 Chargers are in town on Sunday for a non-conference game. They host the Ravens Monday night. The Falcons are 0-3 in non-conference games this season. They are also only 3-3 at home.