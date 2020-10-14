X

Vegas: Lincoln Riley, Eric Bieniemy top picks to be next Falcons coach

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL football news conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Credit: Charlie Riedel

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have been posted as the early favorites to be named the “Next Atlanta Falcons Full Time Head Coach,” by betonline.ag., (Twitter: @betonline_ag)

Riley is the 3-to-1 favorite, followed closely by Bieniemy, who’s at 4-to-1.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly is advocating for Bieniemy to be named the head coach to replace Bill O’Brien.

Here are the odds:

Next Atlanta Falcons Full Time Head Coach

Lincoln Riley 3/1

Eric Bieniemy 4/1

Josh McDaniels 11/2

Byron Leftwich 7/1

Jim Harbaugh 15/2

Dabo Swinney 8/1

Brian Daboll 9/1

Raheem Morris 10/1

Greg Roman 12/1

Matt Eberflus 12/1

Arthur Smith 16/1

Dennis Allen 16/1

Tony Elliott 16/1

Nick Saban 25/1

