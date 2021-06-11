Updated post-mandatory minicamp depth chart

After the mandatory minicamp, it looks like the Falcons could flip six of 11 (54%) of the opening-game starters from 2020 to 2021 under new coordinator Dean Pees.
Takk McKinley, John Cominsky, Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Isaiah Oliver all started in the 38-25 loss to Seattle on Sept. 13 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Cominsky and Oliver are projected to make the team, but are not projected as starters at this time.
Here’s what looks like the first-team 3-4 alignment:
Defensive line – Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison and Marlon Davidson.
Linebackers – Dante Fowler, Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun and Jacob Tuitoi-Mariner.
Secondary – A.J. Terrell, Duron Harmon, Erik Harris and Fabian Moreau.
Davidson, Tuioi-Mariner, Harmon, Harris, Oluokun and Moreau would be the new starters.
The Falcons opened in a nickel defense with three safeties against Seattle and Oluokun didn’t start.
After Qadree Ollison’s fine showing at minicamp, we moved him up to RB2 ahead of Cordarrelle Patterson.
We also moved rookie tight end Kyle Pitts to TE1 ahead of Hayden Hurst, although both are projected to play a lot in “12″ formations (one back, two tight ends).
After the OTAs conclude we’ll look at the training camp position battles and breakdown the position groups in our 90-man roster analysis before the start of training camp.
Here’s the updated depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 83 Tajae Sharpe, 88 Frank Darby, 13 Christian Blake, 86 Antonio Nunn
WR 14 Russell Gage, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 12 Chris Rowland, 16 Greg Dortch, 82 Austin Trammell
LT 70 Jake Matthews, 74 William Sweet, 71 Willie Beavers
LG 68 Josh Andrews, 77 Jalen Mayfield, 66 Willie Wright, 62 Bryce Hargrove
C 61 Matt Hennessy, 67 Drew Dalman, 65 Joe Sculthorpe
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom, 64 Ryan Neuzil, 75 Kion Smith, 71 Sam Jones
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 73 Matt Gono, 77 Jalen Mayfield
TE 8 Kyle Pitts, 81 Hayden Hurst, 85 Lee Smith, 87 Jaeden Graham, 46 Parker Hesse, 80 Ryan Becker, 89 John Raine
QB 2 Matt Ryan, 5 AJ McCarron, 15 Feleipe Franks
HB 28 Mike Davis, 30 Qadree Ollison, 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 36 Tony Brooks-James, 25 Javian Hawkins, 42 Caleb Huntley
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DL 90 Marlon Davidson, 55 Steven Means, 95 Ta’Quon Graham, 79 Chris Slayton
DL 97 Grady Jarrett, 93 Zac Dawe, 98 Eli Ankou, 94 Deadrin Senat,
DL 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky, 99 Jonathan Bullard, 69 Olive Sagapolu
OLB 56 Dante Fowler, 92 Adetokunbo Ogundeji, 59 Alani Pututau, 42 Jeff Holland
ILB 45 Deion Jones, 51 Brandon Copeland, 53 Erroll Thompson
ILB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker, 48 Dorian Etheridge
OLB 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, 52 Barkevious Mingo, 49 Kobe Jones
RCB 22 Fabian Moreau, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Chris Williamson
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Tyler Hall, 34 Darren Hall, 38 Marcus Murphy, 41 J.R. Pace
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 25 Delrick Abrams, 35 Avery Williams
FS 23 Erik Harris, 27 Richie Grant, 37 Dwayne Johnson
SS 21 Duron Harmon, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins, 39 T.J. Green, 38 Marcus Murphy
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter, 9 Dom Maggio
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo
KR 84 Cordarrelle Patterson, 12 Chris Rowland, 35 Avery Williams
