Falcons’ game-day injury report: Punter Bradley Pinion has neck spasms

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion (13) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion (13) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 hour ago

Falcons punter Bradley Pinion experienced neck spasms Thursday, but is expected to play when the Falcons (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (The roof will be closed).

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) was declared out for the game Wednesday. Rookie JD Bertrand, who has played nine defensive snaps this season, is set to make his first NFL start.

Running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring), right tackle Kaleb McGary (left knee), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (ankle) were not given game-day designations and are ready to play.

McGary missed the game Sunday against the Saints with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee.

Running back Jase McClellan (illness) was limited at practice Wednesday. He has not been active for a game this season.

