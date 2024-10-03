Falcons’ game-day injury report: Punter Bradley Pinion has neck spasms

Falcons punter Bradley Pinion experienced neck spasms Thursday, but is expected to play when the Falcons (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (The roof will be closed).

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) was declared out for the game Wednesday. Rookie JD Bertrand, who has played nine defensive snaps this season, is set to make his first NFL start.

Running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring), right tackle Kaleb McGary (left knee), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (ankle) were not given game-day designations and are ready to play.