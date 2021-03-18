UPDATED: 2021 free-agency tracker – Andrews, Copeland linked to Falcons

After a wild round of releases, restructures and pay cuts, new Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot shoved the team under the league’s $182.5 million salary cap by the 4 p.m. deadline on Wednesday.
Now, the Falcons are an estimated $1.8 million under the cap, according to spotrac and have very little money to go “value” shopping in free agency.
Former New England center David Andrews, who played at Wesleyan and Georgia, and linebacker Brandon Copeland have been linked to the Falcons. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that the Falcons were one of three teams interested in Andrews. Adam Caplan reported that Copeland is set to visit the Falcons.
Andrews, 28, who’s 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, has played in 72 games and made 69 starts for the Patriots. He’s also played in 11 playoff games, including three Super Bowls. The Packers and Dolphins are also interested in Andrews, who has a reputation as a strong pass protector.
Alex Mack, the Falcons starting center last season, became a free agent and he promptly signed with San Francisco. He’s now reunited with former Falcons coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
Copeland, 29, is 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds. He plays left outside linebacker in the 3-4.
He has played in 66 NFL gams and made 18 starts. He been with Detroit (2015-2016), New York Jets (2018-19) and New England (2020).
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ free-agency situation at the dawn of the NFL’s new business year:
CAP CASUALTIES
Ricardo Allen, FS: Released Feb. 18.
Allen Bailey, DE: Released Feb. 18.
James Carpenter, OL: Released March 9.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Keanu Neal, SS: Did not receive the franchise tag. He has attracted interest from six teams including the Dallas Cowboys, where former Falcons coach Dan Quinn is the new defensive coordinator.
Damontae Kazee, FS: The Cowboys reportedly have some interest.
Alex Mack, C: Signed with the 49ers.
Darqueze Dennard, CB: Played on a one-year contract in 2020.
Todd Gurley, RB: Unrestricted free agent (UFA).
Charles Harris, DE: Played on a one-year contract.
Brian Hill, RB: Was a valuable special-teams player.
Justin McCray, OL: Was backup offensive line help. Set to sign two-year, $4 million deal with the Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Steven Means, DE: Played in all 16 games and made 11 starts. Finished with three sacks.
Sharrod Neasman, FS: Solid backup and special-teams player.
LaRoy Reynolds, LB: Speedy special-teams player.
Edmond Robinson, LB: Provided quality depth while playing in 13 games in 2020.
Luke Stocker, TE: Blocking tight end who spent time with Arthur Smith and the Titans in 2017 and 2018.
Laquon Treadwell, WR: Played last season on a one-year contract. Made a couple of nice plays late in the season.
John Wetzel, OT: Basically has been veteran insurance at tackle.
Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB: Has provided quality depth at cornerback spot. Played in 15 games last season and had three interceptions
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Matt Gono, OL: $3.384 million, second-round tender March 15.
Brandon Powell, WR: No tender. Was the kickoff and punt returner last season. He’s now a free agent.
The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign an RFA to an offer sheet, with the current team having a chance to match, or a team can allow the player to leave and receive draft compensation based on the tender level.
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
Younghoe Koo, PK: Signed March 11.
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, DE: Signed March 11.
Tyler Hall, CB: Signed March 11.
Christian Blake, WR: Signed March 11.
Jaeden Graham, TE: Signed March 12.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
