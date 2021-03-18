Falcons agree to terms with safety Erik Harris

Harris joins Jaylinn Hawkins, a fourth-round draft selection in 2020, as the only safeties on the roster. T.J. Green, who spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad, is listed by the team as a defensive back. He could play safety.

Only recently did the Falcons get under the NFL’s $182.5 million salary cap for the 2020 season, which came after restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract. Earlier this offseason, Fontenot said the front office would need to find great value in free agency to address the immediate team needs.

“We’re going to have to make some hard decisions on some players on this roster, and we’re going to have to earn job as scouts,” Fontenot said. “We’re scouts, right? We’re going to have to find players because you can’t just build your roster with overpaid players in free agency or top draft picks. We have to really dig and find value in free agency. That’s working with the coaches and finding exactly what they need and going and finding the players that they need. That’s throughout the entire draft and that’s in undrafted free agency. So, we have to be scouts and go find good players that can really fit the make-up and profile that we are looking for.”