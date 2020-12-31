Ulbrich endorses Raheem Morris for Falcons’ job

“He’s one of those rare guys that has that ability to create that environment that is necessary. At the same time, he’s a guy that has this crazy brain, too. A guy that transitioned in a year to the offensive side of the ball as part of the 2016 offense that broke almost every offensive record known to man with a defensive brain on him.

“He was a career defensive coach. Just to have the brain of both sides of the ball. To have the ability to connect to anyone. From a CEO to the guy who’s … everybody. He’s special in that way with his ability to connect, motivate, relate and energize. I think given this opportunity (to run) this organization, this fan base is going to be very excited what he can do for the Atlanta Falcons. I really do.”