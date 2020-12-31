Ulbrich endorses Raheem Morris for Falcons’ job

At end of the weekly media briefing Thursday, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ubrich made a heartfelt statement in support of interim coach Raheem Morris for the team’s head coaching position.
Here’s a transcript of what Ulbrich said:
“This might be my last opportunity with you guys. I want to just give my endorsement of Raheem Morris just as a head coach if it’s here or somewhere else. In this day and age, this current player, this current culture in the NFL, there is not a better candidate in my opinion. … You have to have the ability to relate to the current player. You have to have the ability to create the environment for the current player that is, it’s not necessarily built in the old NFL world in my opinion for these kids to thrive. They are just not raised the same way. Football is not played the same way.
“He’s one of those rare guys that has that ability to create that environment that is necessary. At the same time, he’s a guy that has this crazy brain, too. A guy that transitioned in a year to the offensive side of the ball as part of the 2016 offense that broke almost every offensive record known to man with a defensive brain on him.
“He was a career defensive coach. Just to have the brain of both sides of the ball. To have the ability to connect to anyone. From a CEO to the guy who’s … everybody. He’s special in that way with his ability to connect, motivate, relate and energize. I think given this opportunity (to run) this organization, this fan base is going to be very excited what he can do for the Atlanta Falcons. I really do.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
