Falcons’ two-minute offense, defense played well Wednesday

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter / AJC

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan comments on the team's effort during first joint practice with the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. -- The Falcons and Dolphins wrapped up practice Wednesday by working a two-minute drill right before halftime.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan drove the offense down for a field goal. The Falcons’ first-team defense got a stop, and then AJ McCarron threw a touchdown pass to Juwan Green.

Jacoby Brissett then led the Dolphins’ backups on a touchdown drive.

“I thought it was really good operation really all around,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “That second group of defense, it was a good grind-it-out drive. You can’t get enough of that work.”

