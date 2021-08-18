Falcons’ two-minute offense, defense played well Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. -- The Falcons and Dolphins wrapped up practice Wednesday by working a two-minute drill right before halftime.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan drove the offense down for a field goal. The Falcons’ first-team defense got a stop, and then AJ McCarron threw a touchdown pass to Juwan Green.
Jacoby Brissett then led the Dolphins’ backups on a touchdown drive.
“I thought it was really good operation really all around,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “That second group of defense, it was a good grind-it-out drive. You can’t get enough of that work.”
