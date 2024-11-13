Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Two defensive linemen out for Falcons, likely headed to injured reserve

Graham, Smith-Williams sidelined with injuries suffered in loss to Saints; Carter, Dorlus could see action Sunday vs. Broncos
Falcons defensive end James Smith-Williams (50) reacts after sacking Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons defensive end James Smith-Williams (50) reacts after sacking Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
Updated 12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons coach Raheem Morris confirmed Wednesday that two defensive linemen injured in last week’s loss to the Saints won’t play Sunday against the Broncos.

Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral injury) and James Smith-Williams (upper body injury) will not only miss the Broncos game, but are likely headed to injured reserve. Graham was injured in the second quarter of the 20-17 loss and Smith-Williams went down on the first play of the third quarter.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) is expected back from injured reserve and could play in Denver. Another possible option vs. Broncos - rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, the fourth-round pick from Oregon who has yet to play a down this season.

Linebacker Troy Andersen, who was playing his first game since Sept. 29, reaggravated his left knee injury. He’s expected to play this week, according to Morris.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

