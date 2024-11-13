Two defensive linemen out for Falcons, likely headed to injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons coach Raheem Morris confirmed Wednesday that two defensive linemen injured in last week’s loss to the Saints won’t play Sunday against the Broncos.

Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral injury) and James Smith-Williams (upper body injury) will not only miss the Broncos game, but are likely headed to injured reserve. Graham was injured in the second quarter of the 20-17 loss and Smith-Williams went down on the first play of the third quarter.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) is expected back from injured reserve and could play in Denver. Another possible option vs. Broncos - rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, the fourth-round pick from Oregon who has yet to play a down this season.