Atlanta Falcons

‘Thursday Night Football’ crew picks Tampa Bay as team to beat in NFC South

Former NFL player and Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman looks on before a game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on Oct. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images/TNS)

By
12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons were the fashionable offseason pick to win the NFC South.

But after a sketchy showing in the 18-10 loss to the Steelers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now are considered the favorites by two of the three “Thursday Night Football” analysts for Prime.

In Week 1, the Bucs defeated the Commanders, who were starting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, 37-20. The Saints blasted the Panthers 47-10.

“I think this is Tampa’s division to lose,” said Richard Sherman, the former All-Pro cornerback with Seattle and San Francisco, on Wednesday. “I think people don’t give (coach) Todd Bowles, his schemes and their staff enough credit.”

The Bills play at the Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the “Thursday Night Football” opener. The Falcons will host the Bucs on Oct. 3 in Week 5 of the season.

Sherman likes the way Bucs’ defense has been built.

“When they pick guys, they’ve got a lot of homegrown talent in Tampa that really executes, really plays at a high level, and they develop guys,” Sherman said. “They get guys specifically for their scheme, at least defensively.”

Sherman pointed to defensive end Joe Tyron Shoyinka, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and linebacker Lavonte David.

“They just keep coming with these guys,” Sherman said. “I think they are going to be a really tough outfit to deal with, especially if Baker (Mayfield) is playing this confidently.”

Sherman believes he got a false read on the Saints.

“I don’t know what the Saints are going to be because the Panthers don’t look like an NFL team right now,” Sherman said. “You saw some of the lowlights from that game, three guys falling on top of each other. Unblocked, chasing Alvin Kamara.”

The Panthers are rebuilding under first-year coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan.

“You just don’t want to see that on the football field,” Sherman said. “I don’t care how bad your team is, you see three NFL players, starters, falling on the ground on one play, it was the ‘Bad News Bears.’”

Andrew Whitworth also is a supporter of the Bucs.

“I still believe in Baker Mayfield and the confidence that he has in himself and the swagger,” Whitworth said. “It’s infectious.”

Whitworth studied Mayfield during his stopover with the Rams in the 2022 season.

“He’s a different dude,” Whitworth said. “He has a different aura about him. Even the perception that I had of him when he played in Cleveland.

He likes the Bucs’ offensive line.

“They handled (the Commanders),” Whitworth said. “They look physical. They looked like a group that they can lean on and run the football.”

The Bucs need a rushing attack to go with Mayfield and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in the passing game.

“I really love the Bucs,” said Whitworth. “They are going to be a really good football team. I think some of these top teams in the NFC better respect them when they play. I think they are an football team that is going to execute well, play well on both sides of the ball and be tough to beat.”

Former Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez is sticking with the Falcons.

“The defense played pretty well for what I saw,” Gonzalez said. “So, they’ve got a good football team.”

The Falcons may get out of the gate slow.

“The Buccaneers have been dominating that division,” Gonzalez said. “Baker Mayfield looked good (throwing to) Michael Evans. That connection has been there since they started playing together. They are going to be tough to beat. So, we’ll see. But I still think Atlanta can go out there and win this division this year.”

