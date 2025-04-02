10 topics addressed by Falcons coach Raheem Morris at NFL meeting

After the Falcons couldn’t reach a deal to retain Jarrett, he was released. Within hours, he was signed by the Bears.

“So, the decision, the football decision, about how we use our dollars,” Blank said. “Those are very tough choices. There’s no question that Grady was an anchor to our defense for a very long period of time, physically and emotionally. Not just defense, but the entire locker room. So, it was painful to see him leave.”

Explore Read more about the Falcons

Morris was an assistant coach with the Falcons when they drafted Jarrett, of Rockdale High and Clemson, in the fifth-round of the 2015 draft.

“That was tough,” Morris said. “Again, business situation that you don’t ever talk with your players. Especially a guy who means so much to your team, your building, your state. … That was one of the tougher decisions that went on over the offseason, when you’ve got to find a way to make all of these things meet. We talked about how do we fit it (under) the (salary) cap and how you want to have a person fit in.”

Jarrett was set to have a $20.3 million salary-cap number for the 2025 season. The Falcons needed to lower that number. The talks broke down.

After the sides parted ways, Jarrett agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Bears.

“It didn’t work out, and it was really unfortunate for us,” Morris said. “We lost a great human. It was one of those things (where) we couldn’t reach an agreement. It was a business deal. No hard feelings from myself toward Grady. He’s definitely going to be missed.”

Blank said he’s been in communication with Jarrett and his family.

“I will say this, look, he may be in Chicago for whatever period of time it is, but he’s always going to be an Atlantean,” Blank said. “We have 8 million people living in Atlanta that call him family. That won’t change. So, I wish him well.”

Neuzil to takeover: The Falcons also lost center Drew Dalman in free agency to the Bears. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal. Dalman, according to CBS Sports Jonathan Jones, took less money to go to the Bears.

General manager Terry Fontenot and Morris are fine with Ryan Neuzil, who started eight games last season, taking over a center.

“(I) definitely feel comfortable with Neuzil,” Morris said. “We got a chance to look at him when Dalman was out.” Fontenot also raved about Neuzil’s work last season, when played 577 offensive snaps (51%).

Neuzil, a former undrafted player from Appalachian State, started eight games last season.

“He was able to go out there and really be competitive,” Morris said. “Play at a high level. We feel really good about what Neuzil can do.”

Free agency: The Falcons also have not commented on their free-agent signings.

“It’s always hard to have two big back-to-back years in free agency,” Morris said. “Signing the No. 1 free agent in last year’s class. You have to have a realistic approach to how you want to do it.”

The Falcons’ key signees this offseason are outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, linebacker Divine Deablo and safety Jordan Fuller.

“Just put those guys in, plug and play,” Morris said. “Let those guys go fight for everything. On defense you can play a lot of things. You can have guys play different spots.”

New defensive line coach Nate Ollie: The Falcons fired defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and replaced him with Nate Ollie, who came from the Texans.

“I’m excited about the energy from the coach,” Morris said. “I’m excited about the energy and putting the emphasis on rush. He’s definitely a guy who has an emphasis on the rush game and how to get after the quarterback.”

Rodgers was hired by the Saints and their edge rusher coach.

Morgan Fox: The Falcons signed veteran defensive tackle Morgan Fox to help with the younger players on the roster.

“He’s a guy who’s been a part of rush units for awhile,” Morris said. “He’s been a complimentary piece at a couple of different spots. He’s been able to help out with younger guys and their development.”

Why was Jimmy Lake fired after one season? When Lake was fired after one season, no was made available to explain the move for the fans.

“We didn’t play well enough,” Morris said. “It’s a production-based business.”

Morris hired Jeff Ulbrich, who been on Dan Quinn’s Atlanta staff from 2015-20, as the new defensive coordinator.

“We started off playing somewhat decent,” Morris said. “We had a lull in the middle of the season. We got hot toward the end. We were able to go over there and make some changes. ... As you go through the process, the communications wasn’t all the way right. (There were) some things that we had to fix.”

Lake, who was a former head coach in the college ranks, had never called plays in the NFL.

“It just didn’t work out,” Morris said. “It’s a production-based business.”

Phillips to get shot at nickel: Clark Phillips III, who was drafted in the third round (113th overall) in the 2023 draft out of Utah, will get a shot to start at nickel back, which is an open spot.

Last season’s nickel back, Dee Alford, was not re-signed in free agency.

“Clark was outside,” Morris said. “We are going to give it a rip. I talked to Clark about it. That’s the cool part about talking to your players and coming up with real challenges and real things that you want to do this year.

“It’s something that you’ll definitely see when we start our OTAs. It’s something that he’s working on right now.”

Returners on special teams: Punt and kickoff returner Avery Williams signed with the Eagles in free agency.

The Falcons have Ray-Ray McCloud and signed one-time Pro Bowl returner Jamal Agnew in free agency.

“We want to improve our game there,” Morris said. “Avery made some great decisions for us. He really was able to do a couple of really good things for us.”

Competition for Koo: The Falcons also signed kicker Lenny Krieg, a native of Germany, to provide some competition for Younghoe Koo.

In 28 games for the Stuttgart Surge over the past two season, Krieg made 21 of 29 field-goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards. He made 109 of 141 extra-point attempts.

Last season, Koo struggled before ending the season on injured reserve with a right hip injury. The normally dependable Koo missed nine field-goal attempts, making 25 of 34 attempts.

“Big leg,” Morris said of Krieg. “I feel really confident about Koo and what he’s going to be able to do in his bounce-back year.”

Catching the Bucs: The Falcons have posted seven consecutive losing seasons. The Bucs have won the past four NFC South titles.

“They’ve done a masterful job of owning the division,” Morris said. “We are still trying to run them down.”