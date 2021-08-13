Titans’ Julio Jones not playing against Falcons

Tennessee wide receiver Julio Jones is on a long list of key players who will not play against the Falcons in the exhibition season opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jones, who played 10 seasons with the Falcons, was traded to the Titans on June 6.
Jones practiced Aug. 2, but left after falling awkwardly. He has not returned to practice.
Running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill also will not play in the game.
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, defensive end Denico Autry and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were not on the field.
The Falcons will get a second-round pick next year and a 2023 fourth-round pick for the 32-year-old Jones, who had 848 receptions for 12,896 yards in 10 seasons. The Falcons will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo