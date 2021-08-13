ajc logo
X

Titans’ Julio Jones not playing against Falcons

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones stretches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Caption
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones stretches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Credit: AP Photo/George Walker IV

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Tennessee wide receiver Julio Jones is on a long list of key players who will not play against the Falcons in the exhibition season opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jones, who played 10 seasons with the Falcons, was traded to the Titans on June 6.

Jones practiced Aug. 2, but left after falling awkwardly. He has not returned to practice.

Running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill also will not play in the game.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, defensive end Denico Autry and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were not on the field.

The Falcons will get a second-round pick next year and a 2023 fourth-round pick for the 32-year-old Jones, who had 848 receptions for 12,896 yards in 10 seasons. The Falcons will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
Falcons’ Matt Ryan sitting out exhibition opener
2
Mercedes-Benz Stadium changes mask policy
3
Managing expectations for Kyle Pitts is key for Falcons
4
Bow Tie Chronicles: Kyle Pitts on his first training camp
5
5 things to watch when Falcons’ host Titans
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top