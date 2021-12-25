The Falcons’ opposition: Detroit’s Dan Campbell remains upbeat

FLOWERYR BRANCH -- Detroit first-year coach Dan Campbell has remained upbeat throughout a 2-11-1 season and dealing with the team’s COVID-19 outbreak that has quarterback Jared Goff in limbo for the game against the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“It’s become kind of part of our routine,” Campbell said. “We’ve been dealing with it for a while, two or three weeks, now. So, it’s kind a part of our DNA, if you will. Next man up. Goff actually feels really good, but we’ll just continue to test him every day to see if he comes out positive.”
If Goff can’t play, Tim Boyle would get his second start of the season.
“We feel that he can excel,” Campbell said.
Also, the Lions may get back running back D’Andre Swift.
Swift, who played at Georgia from 2017-19 and was all-SEC in 2019, suffered a shoulder injury in the Thanksgiving game against Chicago and has not played in the past three games.
“We get (running back) Jamaal (Williams) back, which is good,” Campbell said. “We like Craig (Reynolds). He’s had two really good games. So, we certainly see them both going to the game (and) getting some carries.”
Reynolds rushed 26 times for 112 yards in the Lions’ 30-12 upset of the Cardinals on Sunday.
Swift has rushed 140 times for 555 yards and four touchdowns. Williams has rushed 110 times for 459 yards and two touchdowns.
