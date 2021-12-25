The Falcons’ opposition: Detroit’s Dan Campbell remains upbeat

Swift, who played at Georgia from 2017-19 and was all-SEC in 2019, suffered a shoulder injury in the Thanksgiving game against Chicago and has not played in the past three games.

“We get (running back) Jamaal (Williams) back, which is good,” Campbell said. “We like Craig (Reynolds). He’s had two really good games. So, we certainly see them both going to the game (and) getting some carries.”

Reynolds rushed 26 times for 112 yards in the Lions’ 30-12 upset of the Cardinals on Sunday.

Swift has rushed 140 times for 555 yards and four touchdowns. Williams has rushed 110 times for 459 yards and two touchdowns.

