The Bow Tie Chronicles: Where do the Falcons go from here?

In the 214th episode of the Atlanta Falcons-focused podcast “The Bow Tie Chronicles," host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Falcons' latest collapse, a 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday where they blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead.. Also, we hear from Falcons coach Dan Quinn, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive nd Dante Fowler and cornerback Darqueze Dennard about the game and the coaches' future.