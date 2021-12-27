The Bow Tie Chronicles: Foye Oluokun saves the day

In the 309th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, hosted by D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun discuses his interception of a Tim Boyle pass in the final minute of the game that preserved the Falcons’ 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons improved to 7-8 on the season and won their first game of the season at their home stadium. Also, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts turned in a big game with by catching all six of his targets for 102 yards and broke Tony Gonzalez’ franchise record for most yards by a tight end in a season.