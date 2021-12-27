Hamburger icon
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Foye Oluokun saves the day

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) celebrates his interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) celebrates his interception against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

In the 309th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, hosted by D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun discuses his interception of a Tim Boyle pass in the final minute of the game that preserved the Falcons’ 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons improved to 7-8 on the season and won their first game of the season at their home stadium. Also, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts turned in a big game with by catching all six of his targets for 102 yards and broke Tony Gonzalez’ franchise record for most yards by a tight end in a season.

