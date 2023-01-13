The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons ready for the offseason shuffle

In the 384th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons plan to proceed after finishing their season 7-10. General manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith are on hand to discuss the season, the offseason process, quarterback Desmond Ridder, right tackle Kaleb McGary and how they plan to find a new defensive coordinator to build on the 3-4 foundation that already is in place.