The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons ready for the offseason shuffle

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

In the 384th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons plan to proceed after finishing their season 7-10. General manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith are on hand to discuss the season, the offseason process, quarterback Desmond Ridder, right tackle Kaleb McGary and how they plan to find a new defensive coordinator to build on the 3-4 foundation that already is in place.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

