The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons pleased with play of Michael Penix Jr.

48 minutes ago

In the 472 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes coach Raheem Morris, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Casey Washington and cornerback Kevin King to help review the 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on Friday.

Penix had a solid NFL debut as he guided the offense on two scoring drives over five series. Washington was a target on seven passes and King, who’s trying to make an NFL comeback, had an interception.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

