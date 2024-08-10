The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons pleased with play of Michael Penix Jr.

In the 472 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes coach Raheem Morris, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Casey Washington and cornerback Kevin King to help review the 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on Friday.

Penix had a solid NFL debut as he guided the offense on two scoring drives over five series. Washington was a target on seven passes and King, who’s trying to make an NFL comeback, had an interception.