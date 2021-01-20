The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons kickoff the Fontenot/Smith Era

In the 246th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the state of the Falcons with new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith as they met the Atlanta media for the first time. Both thanked their families and discussed some of their thoughts on coming to Atlanta and trying to revive the Falcons’ football fortunes.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
