The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons add backbone to defense

In the 392nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution breaks down how all of the new pieces added in free agency fit for the Falcons. We hear from defensive tackle David Onyemata, safety Jessie Bates, linebacker Kaden Elliss and new backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Also, cornerback A.J. Terrell, cornerback Casey Hayward and safety Jovante Moffatt stop by to discuss the “A.J Terrell Relays” and the Falcons.