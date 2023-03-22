X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons add backbone to defense

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

In the 392nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution breaks down how all of the new pieces added in free agency fit for the Falcons. We hear from defensive tackle David Onyemata, safety Jessie Bates, linebacker Kaden Elliss and new backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Also, cornerback A.J. Terrell, cornerback Casey Hayward and safety Jovante Moffatt stop by to discuss the “A.J Terrell Relays” and the Falcons.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day6h ago

Credit: AP

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman comes out of retirement to join Falcons
13h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
14h ago

Credit: AP

Japan edges United States for World Baseball Classic title
4h ago

Credit: AP

Japan edges United States for World Baseball Classic title
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson happy to be back with U.S. national team
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day
6h ago
Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman comes out of retirement to join Falcons
13h ago
Q&A with new Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
19h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top