The Bow Tie Chronicles: AJC’s exclusive interview with Matt Ryan

In the 324th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the end of the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta in an exclusive interview after the quarterback walked off the stage at his introductory press conference in Indianapolis.
Ryan and Ledbetter discuss the timeline of how the trade went down, why Ryan chose to leave and how he will remain active in the Atlanta community. Plus, Ledbetter gets several of Ryan’s former coaches and teammates to share their thoughts and stories about Ryan. To make sure you never miss an episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles, please subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or wherever you get your podcasts.
About the Author
Editors' Picks