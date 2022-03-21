Breaking: Falcons QB Matt Ryan traded to the Colts

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said it was not improper for fans to expect a succession plan at the position. Currently, Feleipe Franks, who was undrafted last season, is the only quarterback on the roster. AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen, who both spent time with the team last season, are currently free agents.

On the day that Ryan was traded, the Falcons were in Pittsburgh scouting Kenny Pickett, the top projected quarterback in the upcoming draft. The Falcons hold No. 8 overall pick in the draft.

The Falcons tried to acquire Deshaun Watson in a trade last week, but he was eventually traded to the Browns and got a substantial new contract. The Falcons then turned their attention to moving Ryan and his contract. He agreed to postponed a $7.5 million roster bonus until Monday while the Falcons were trying to obtain Watson.

Ryan, who’s been the consummate professional during his time with the Falcons, has been quiet during the process.

With a weak surrounding cast, Ryan had his worst season since early in his career last season. He completed 375-of-560 attempts (67%) for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 90.4, which was his lowest since a 91 in 2010. He also threw 20 touchdown passes in 2017.

The only season when he threw fewer than 20 was his rookie season in 2008. Ryan’s 6.16 net yards gained per pass attempt was the second lowest of his career. His 6.01 in his second season was the lowest. Ryan’s protection was shaky, and he was without his top receiver, Calvin Ridley, for most of the season. He was sacked 40 times for the fourth consecutive season. He was hurried 48 times and hit an NFL-high 84 times. The numbers were atrocious, as Ryan had 2.4 seconds average time in the pocket between the snap and throwing the ball or when pressure collapsed the pocket.

Ryan had the longest 300-yard passing game drought of his career. He did not have 300 yards passing game over the final nine games.

Rosen opened the season as the backup quarterback after McCarron was injured in the exhibition season. Franks finished the season as the backup.

Ryan was an immediate starter for the Falcons after being drafted out of Boston College. He helped guide the Falcons to the playoffs as a rookie. He took the Falcons to the playoffs in four of his first six seasons in the league.

The Falcons went to the NFC title game after the 2012 season, but blew a lead and lost to the 49ers. After two losing seasons, former coach Mike Smith was fired.

With coach Dan Quinn, in his second season under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Ryan guided the Falcons to the Super Bowl and was named the league’s top player. The Falcons went to the playoffs the following season, but have since fallen on hard times.

Over 14 seasons, Ryan has completed 5,242 of 8,003 pass attempts for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns. All franchise records. He also holds franchise records for career passer rating (94.2), career completion percentage (65.5%) and career 300-yard passing games (73).

Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were hired in January of 2021 to take over for former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Quinn. Now, with Ryan gone, they are clearly moving on from the past and are in an all-out rebuilding mode.

