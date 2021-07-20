ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Falcons’ roster on offense

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan works from inside the pocket during a team offensive drill at minicamp Wednesday, June 10, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan works from inside the pocket during a team offensive drill at minicamp Wednesday, June 10, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 14 minutes ago

In the 272nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter presents a breakdown of the Falcons’ roster on offense with the team set to report from training camp Tuesday. The Falcons are set at quarterback, but have question marks at running back, wide receiver, tight end and have three openings along the offensive line. Camp 1 under Arthur Smith will be highly competitive.

