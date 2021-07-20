The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Falcons’ roster on offense

In the 272nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter presents a breakdown of the Falcons’ roster on offense with the team set to report from training camp Tuesday. The Falcons are set at quarterback, but have question marks at running back, wide receiver, tight end and have three openings along the offensive line. Camp 1 under Arthur Smith will be highly competitive.
