The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Falcons’ defensive roster

In the 273rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter presents a breakdown of the Falcons’ roster on defense with the team set to start practice on Thursday. The Falcons will have a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball and strong safety Duron Harmon, linebacker Mykal Walker and free safety Erik Harris stop by to discuss the unit.
