The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Falcons’ defensive roster

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett comes out of the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett comes out of the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

1 hour ago

In the 273rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter presents a breakdown of the Falcons’ roster on defense with the team set to start practice on Thursday. The Falcons will have a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball and strong safety Duron Harmon, linebacker Mykal Walker and free safety Erik Harris stop by to discuss the unit.

