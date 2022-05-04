ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was drafted in the third round by the Falcons. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was drafted in the third round by the Falcons. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

In the 331st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution takes a closer look at Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft (74th overall). Ridder, general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith stop by to discuss the team’s new quarterback. Also, Baltimore first-round pick Kyle Hamilton stops by, and we hear from Falcons draft picks DeAngelo Malone, Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick.

