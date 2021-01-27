X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look Arthur Smith’s coaching staff

Atlanta Falcons | 28 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 247th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the new more senior coaching staff that is being assembled by new head coach Arthur Smith. There’s lots of NFL experience on the staff, but will they keep the D.J. at practice and the basketball goal in the meeting room? The music was to help the players bring the juice and the basketball goal was to foster competitive spirit.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

