The Bow Tie Chronicles: 53-man roster cut down time

In the 207th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, Falcons coach Dan Quinn discusses how the team will cut down the roster to 53-players by the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday. He also notes the importance of having 16 players on the practice squad and how most of them must be “roster ready” to play in NFL games.
