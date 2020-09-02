X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: 53-man roster cut down time

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn walks on the field as his players stretch during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn walks on the field as his players stretch during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 207th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, Falcons coach Dan Quinn discusses how the team will cut down the roster to 53-players by the 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday. He also notes the importance of having 16 players on the practice squad and how most of them must be “roster ready” to play in NFL games.

