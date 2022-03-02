Terry Fontenot addresses Falcons’ decision to release Fowler, Gono

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The release of Fowler, who led the team in sacks last season with 4.5, left the Falcons with $4.6 million in dead salary-cap space. It’s reasonable to infer that he wore out his welcome, and he had low production.

Gono, who missed last season with an injury, was expected to contend for a starting position last season. Given the meager production of the offensive line, Gono’s release was more of a surprise.