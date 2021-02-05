Super Bowl LV prop bets: What’s the over/under on the national anthem?

Over/Under 2 minutes

Length of Last ‘Brave’

Over/Under 6 seconds

Will the Anthem Singer Forget/Omit a Word during the US National Anthem?

Yes +1200 (12/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Will the Super Bowl Combined Team record of 75 points be broken?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Note: This was Super Bowl XXIX (29) with San Francisco beating San Diego 49-26.

Will the Super Bowl Single Team record of 55 points be broken?

Yes +1200 (5/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Note: This was by San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIV (24) against Denver.

Will the Super Bowl Field Goal record of 54 yards be broken?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Note: This was Steve Christie in Super Bowl XXVIII (28) vs Dallas.

Will the Super Bowl Passing record of 505 yards be broken?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Note: This was Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII (52) vs Philadelphia.

Will the Super Bowl Receiving record of 215 yards be broken?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Note: This was Jerry Rice in Super Bowl XXIII (23) vs Cincinnati.

Will the Super Bowl Receptions record of 14 catches be broken?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Note: This was James White in Super Bowl LI (51) vs Atlanta.

Game Props

Jersey Number of Player to Score 1st TD

Over/Under 17½

Jersey Number From Player to Score First Touchdown

Odd -180 (5/9)

Even +150 (3/2)

Total Combined Yardage of All TD’s in Game

Over/Under 97½

Total Combined Yardage of all Field Goals in Game

Over/Under 115½

Will There be a missed Extra Point?

Yes +240 (12/5)

No -300 (1/3)

Combined Penalty Yards in Game

Over/Under 80½

Broadcast Props

What Will be Said First by Tony Romo?

Read 1/1

Penetration 2/1

Blitz 9/4

A-Gap 3/1

Trick Play 15/2

Andy Reid Mask Design

Chiefs branded/logo 1/20

Single color/no logo 7/2

Hawaiian-themed 7/1

Coach to Have Nostrils Seen First During Game

Bruce Arians -200 (1/2)

Andy Reid +150 (3/2)

Which Coordinator Will be Shown First?

Eric Bienemy 3/2

Steve Spagnuolo 2/1

Bryon Leftwich 5/2

Todd Bowles 5/2

Sarah Thomas 1st be Mentioned During Broadcast

First Half -300 (1/3)

Second Half +200 (2/1)

How manyTimes Will Queen Latifah be Said by Jim Nantz?

Over/Under 1

Will “Burger” be Said by Andy Reid during a post-game celebration?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will “LeBron” be Said During Broadcast?

Yes +325 (13/4)

No -550 (2/11)

Amanda Gorman Poem Props

Length of Amanda Gorman Poem Recitation

Over/Under 284½ Seconds

Which Will be Said First During Amanda Gorman Poem?

Chiefs -130 (10/13)

Bucs/Buccaneers EVEN (1/1)

Word Said First During Amanda Gorman Poem

Hero 10/11

Pandemic 11/10

Super 9/4

Who Will Amanda Gorman Mention First During Poem?

James Martin 11/10

Suzie Dorner 13/10

Trimaine Davis 3/2

Pre-Game Entertainment Odds

Will Miley Cyrus Navel be Seen during TikTok Tailgate Pre-Game Show?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will Miley Cyrus Side Boob be Seen during TikTok Tailgate Pre-Game Show?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Halftime Specials

Color of The Weeknd’s Jacket When First Seen

Red 2/3

Black 5/4

White 4/1

Blue 7/1

Purple 7/1

Will The Weeknd First be Seen with Gloves on his Hands?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will The Weeknd First be Seen with Sunglasses?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will The Weeknd Perform with Bandage(s) on Head?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Bucky’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution