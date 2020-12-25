Stat corner: A look at Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

“We talked about extending plays and staying in the fight the whole down,” Morris said. “How long you have to get ready to play for. Whether you’re in man coverage and you have to run a little bit longer, particularly with the fast guys (that they have), or you’re in zone coverage and you have to plaster a guy.

The Falcons must attack while staying patient in coverage.

“It’s going to take a little more time to get Patrick on the ground,” Morris said. “It’s going to take a little bit more time for him to get the ball out.”

Mahomes tossed three touchdown passes in a 32-29 win over the Saints on Sunday. That was the 21st time in his career that he’s thrown at least three TD passes in a game. He’s thrown three or more TD passes in 47% of his career starts.

With another three-TD pass game, Mahomes will pass Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Kurt Warner for the most through 50 career games in NFL history.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

