Stat corner: A look at Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is 37-8 as a starter in the regular season, is closing in on his second consecutive NFL MVP award.
He’s completed 366 of 544 passes (67.3%) for 4,462 yards, 36 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He’s averaging a league-leading 318.7 yards passing per game and has a passer rating of 110.6.
Mahomes gets away from pressure and extends plays. He’s also a magician with the football, throwing passes from a variety of angles.
“He’s all over the place,” said Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, whose team will face the Chiefs at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. “He can drift backward, he can step up, he can step to the right, he can buy time.”
Because of his agility in the pocket, the Falcons must stay in coverage longer.
“We talked about extending plays and staying in the fight the whole down,” Morris said. “How long you have to get ready to play for. Whether you’re in man coverage and you have to run a little bit longer, particularly with the fast guys (that they have), or you’re in zone coverage and you have to plaster a guy.
The Falcons must attack while staying patient in coverage.
“It’s going to take a little more time to get Patrick on the ground,” Morris said. “It’s going to take a little bit more time for him to get the ball out.”
Mahomes tossed three touchdown passes in a 32-29 win over the Saints on Sunday. That was the 21st time in his career that he’s thrown at least three TD passes in a game. He’s thrown three or more TD passes in 47% of his career starts.
With another three-TD pass game, Mahomes will pass Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Kurt Warner for the most through 50 career games in NFL history.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution