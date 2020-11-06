X

Stat corner: A look at Broncos QB Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Atlanta Falcons | 49 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Denver quarterback Drew Lock, who played in the SEC at Missouri, was drafted in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2019 NFL draft.

Lock made five starts as a rookie and went 4-1.

He suffered a shoulder injury in the second game of this season against the Steelers and missed two games. He’s 2-3 as a starter this season, but is coming off a fantastic rally against the Chargers on Sunday.

Lock tossed a game-winning touchdown pass on the game’s final play to lift the Broncos to a 31-30 victory over the Chargers.

Lock led a furious rally back from a 24-3 deficit midway through the third quarter. He tossed three touchdowns in the rally.

“That’s huge for a confidence builder when you’re young,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “You go into those situations, you make the plays when you need to and you find a way to win. I think those things, you have to learn how to do that in this league.”

Lock has completed 83 of 143 passes (58%) for four touchdowns and five interceptions. He has a passer rating of 72.2. He’s backed up by Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien, the nephew of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien.

“He’s doing a great job,” Ryan said. “No doubt about it. Played extremely well in the second half of the last game. I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen of him early in his career. Seems like he’s got great poise and confidence. I think he’s only going to continue to get better.”

Falcons' next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

