Sheffield, Harris not at open part of Falcons practice

Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield stretches out to block a soccer ball while running an agility drill during the third practice of training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Flowery Branch.
Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons could be down two cornerbacks for the season opener against Seattle at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who was seen with a walking boot on his left foot Tuesday, was not seen during the open portion of practice Wednesday. Cornerback Jordan Miller already is out serving the final three games of a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Also, defensive end Charles Harris was not seen Wednesday. Falcons coach Dan Quinn did not discuss injuries before practice and will have to release the team’s first injury report by 4 p.m.

Also, left guard Matt Hennessy (right knee) was back at practice in full pads.

