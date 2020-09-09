Sheffield, Harris not at open part of Falcons practice

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who was seen with a walking boot on his left foot Tuesday, was not seen during the open portion of practice Wednesday. Cornerback Jordan Miller already is out serving the final three games of a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Also, defensive end Charles Harris was not seen Wednesday. Falcons coach Dan Quinn did not discuss injuries before practice and will have to release the team’s first injury report by 4 p.m.