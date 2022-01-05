Matt Ryan’s passing drought is not a major concern

The Falcons have gone 3-5 over the past eight games.

“One of the things I think we did a good job of all year was just trying to win with the guys that we have,” Ryan said. “Finding a way to, you know, create problems for a defense every week. I expect that that’s going to be the same moving forward.”

The offense has been plagued by an inconsistent rushing attack, poor pass blocking and has been without the projected No. 1 wide receiver in Calvin Ridley.

Mike Davis and Cordarelle Patterson, a converted wide receiver, tried to carry the rushing attack, but other than a three-game stretch, there wasn’t much room.

Ryan has been sacked 37 times and is the most-hit quarterback in the league, 82 times, according to profootballreference.com. Ridley notified the team on the day of the first Carolina game Oct. 31 that he needed to step away to address his mental well being. He has not returned, and the team has not updated his status.

The Falcons will address upgrades in the offseason and will need to re-sign Patterson, who along with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, has carried the offense. Also, wide receiver Russell Gage and tight end Hayden Hurst can become free agents.

“Art’s gonna do the best he can with the guys that we have,” Ryan said. “And obviously personnel always changes, that’s part of this league, but you know, I anticipate him doing a great job of trying to find ways to win with the players that we have and being multiple, giving lots of different looks, making it hard for a defense to kind of (focus) in on one certain thing.”

Ryan doesn’t know what Year 2 of the offense will look like.

“You know, I hope Year 2 looks like more wins,” Ryan said. “That’s basically all that matters.”

Over the past eight games, Ryan has passed for 117 yards (a loss to Dallas), 153 (loss to New England), 190 (win over Jacksonville), 297 (loss to Tampa Bay), 190 (win over Carolina), 236 (loss to San Francisco), 215 (win over Detroit) and 197 (loss to Buffalo).

“There are not many guys like Matt that can operate at the level that he does,” Smith said. “The real leadership that goes on behind the scenes. The way he prepares. The same guy every day. That’s a huge complement to him.”

Smith is fine with the passing numbers.

“He’s very productive,” Smith said. “There is a lot. Obviously, we wanted to get into these playoffs. We didn’t. So, we’ve got to deal with reality. We have got to finish this season strong. We have a big game here in Atlanta on Sunday, and we’re excited to play.”

Ryan wants Patterson to return.

“I’ve loved playing with him this year,” Ryan said. “He’s a great teammate. Brings great energy to the locker room. On the field, guys feed off of that for sure.”

One clear positive is that the Falcons have developed Pitts, who has has a rookie team-record 1,018 yards receiving, but may miss the last game with a hamstring injury.

“Just getting better every day,” Ryan said of Pitts. “And I give him credit. He’s worked really hard all year. It’s not an easy year that first year. You know, after he finished college, getting ready for the draft. It’s just nonstop. I’ve been impressed with him of his capacity for work.”

Ryan is about to put his first year in Smith’s offense in the books.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” Ryan said. “You know, I really have. I’ve enjoyed learning some new things and some different things than what I’ve done at previous points of my career.”

Smith is Ryan’s third head coach and fifth player-caller, with Dirk Koetter serving two stints at offensive coordinator.

“Everybody’s got a different flavor, a different perspective,” Ryan said. “Trying to get on the same page as quickly as possible with people is, is important. I think, you know, Art and I have done a good job of that this year. I’ve really enjoyed playing for him. ... He’s done a really good job of trying to create the environment, the culture that he wants to build on. I think there’s a good foundation there for us.”

