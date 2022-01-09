Ryan has shot at couple of milestones

With one touchdown pass against the Saints, Matt Ryan will move into ninth place past Eli Manning with 367 career TD passes.
It would be Ryan’s 20th touchdown pass of the season and he would become the fifth quarterback to reach 20 touchdown passes in 13 consecutive seasons, joining Tom Brady, Dree Brees, Brett Favre and Philip Rivers.
Ryan’s streak of 10 straight seasons of passing for more than 4,000 yards is in jeopardy.
Ryan also needed 248 yards passing to reach 4,000 on the season to run his streak to 11, dating back to 2011.
Ryan’s streak of 10 seasons is the longest active streak and the second longest in NFL history.
Ryan tossed an interception in the second quarter to give him 12 on the season.
