Atlanta Falcons

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

By
34 minutes ago

ORLANDO — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that the Falcons are being investigated for tampering in the signing of Kirk Cousins at the owners’ meeting Tuesday.

He has not been updated on the case.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“No,” Goodell said when asked if there was an update. “I usually don’t give an update until it’s concluded.”

The Falcons and the Eagles – the signing of running back Saquon Barkley – are being investigated for tampering charges by the league office.

“I’m sure they are making progress,” Goodell said. “I know they were hard at work at it, immediately.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the team doesn’t believe it tampered in the signing of Cousins to a four-year contract that worth up to $180 million.

“The tampering deal, we obviously don’t believe we tampered,” Blank said while leaving a meeting Monday. “We shared all of the information with the league. They’ll review the process and the facts. They are in the middle of doing that. Whatever the result is, we’ll deal with it.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris was cautious in his comments about the case.

“Really not allowed to discuss it while it’s under review,” Morris said Tuesday. “But I’ve got a lot of confidence in our people that we did the right thing.”

Tampering violations are considered serious by the league.

For tampering with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, the Chiefs were stripped of their third-round draft pick in 2016 and their sixth-round pick in 2017 and fined $250,000. Chiefs coach Andy Reid also was fined $50,000, and then-general manager John Dorsey was fined $25,000.

The Chiefs were cited for “improper contact” before the start of free agency that year. Maclin played in Philadelphia for Reid before signing a five-year, $55 million deal with the Chiefs.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Willis from Trump case: I had no choice but to act

Credit: DENNIS BYRON

Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign
1h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Decatur Book Festival to return this fall
The Latest

Falcons’ Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot on getting Kirk Cousins
1h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Blank: ‘We obviously don’t believe we tampered’ before signing Kirk...
NFL chasing younger viewers in the digital era
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
2h ago
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
1h ago
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town