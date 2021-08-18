Falcons’ Calvin Ridley puts on a show against Xavien Howard

Ryan said he was not targeting Howard.

“For the most part, we have our reads and our progressions,” Ryan said. “In this environment you try to test those rules and just see where you are at in terms of knowing what you are going to do.”

Overall, the Falcons left the field knowing they had a strong day of practice.

“I hope we took a step forward today,” Ryan said. “It felt like that. It certainly felt like we took a step forward and we need to continue that as we moved through camp.”

The Falcons and Dolphins will practice against each other again Thursday, take Friday off and then play an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

While Ridley clearly was the star of the day, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had some moments, but mostly he was stifled by Miami safety Eric Rowe.

Rowe batted down several passes intended for Pitts, and he used some savvy veteran tricks that the rookie probably had not seen before.

“Stick your hand in and keep his arm down,” said Rowe, who started his career as a cornerback. “That’s kind of what we are taught when we are not looking for the ball and we try to time it up.”

Rowe still had some kind words for Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft out of Florida.

“He’s a tight end that moves like a receiver,” Rowe said. “I feel like that’s good for me to see because a lot of tight ends are evolving into that in this league. It was great to be practicing against one.”

Even though Pitts struggled at times, Rowe believes he has a bright future.

“The only thing that I knew was that he was a high draft pick, and he was like a receiver,” Rowe said. “After today, it showed what people have been saying. He has good movement. … He can play. I can see the potential, and I like the way he moves.”

The Falcons didn’t play 30 of their players in the exhibition opener Friday against Tennessee, but probably need to play Pitts to get him exposed to more NFL coverages before the season starts.

Wednesday provided a good test for the Falcons, who are trying to rebound from a 4-12 season. The Dolphins went 10-6 last season and barely missed the playoffs.

“They had a really good year last year,” Ryan said. “A lot of good players. It was a tough scheme to go against. It was good for our (concepts), both in the run game and in pass protection. It was a good change of pace during camp.”

The Dolphins and the Falcons were not tackling, but the run game appeared solid. Running back Mike Davis broke through for a few long gainers and ran strong on a few of his outside zone runs.

“For the most part, I thought (the offensive linemen) were solid in the run game,” Ryan said. “I’m sure we’ll have some things to clean up when we watch the film, but overall I thought the effort was really good.”

Davis felt the line’s blocking was good, too.

“It felt good, no matter if it was zero yards gain or a 20-yarder,” Davis said. “It felt good to actually go against somebody else. Overall, I think our (offensive) line did pretty good today.”

Davis didn’t play in the exhibition opener and would not say if he needs to get some live action before the regular season starts.

“If he (coach Arthur Smith) wants me to play in the first quarter, I will play in the first quarter,” Davis said. “Whatever Coach thinks I need, I will be in there.”

On defense, the Falcons had a decent pass rush as they repeatedly forced Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to pull the ball down and run.

Smith and Miami coach Brian Flores were pleased with the practice, which didn’t devolve into a bunch of fights.

“You like to get the work in with the programs you respect,” Smith said. “There was not a lot of (messing around) out here.”

