Falcons announce the hires of their three coordinators

He was the head coach at Kent State from 1998-2003 and posted a 17-51 record.

During a Tuesday video news conference, Smith said he didn’t want to be pigeon-holed into the 4-3 or 3-4 defense.

“We want to be adaptable,” Smith said. “That will be a big thing here. We will play to the strengths of our team, but we want to be flexible and adaptable, and that’s one thing we are looking for schematically as we go through this process of hiring coaches.”

Ragone was the Bears’ pass-game coordinator. A former third-round pick who played quarterback at Louisville, Ragone was with Smith in Tennessee in 2011-13.

Smith has said that he will call his own plays.

Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson also interviewed for offensive coordinator. Under the revised Rooney Rule, minority candidates also must be interviewed for coordinator-level positions.

Charles London is set to be named the quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Media.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

