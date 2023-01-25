Report: Falcons interview Ryan Nielsen for defensive coordinator spot

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Ryan Nielsen, the Saints’ co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach, interviewed with the Falcons for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Tuesday, according to NFL Media.
Nielsen, 43, was in the college ranks from 2005-16. He’s been with the Saints from 2017 to the present. He is the fourth candidate interviewed since Dean Pees elected to retire after the season.
Vic Fangio and Al Holcomb were interviews on Jan. 18. Brian Flores was interviewed on Jan. 19. Jerry Gray and current linebackers coach Frank Bush are the other two known candidates.
Since Nielsen joined the Saints in 2017, they have amassed 42, 49, 51, 45, 46 and 48 sacks. Last season, the Saints finished ranked ninth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed.
