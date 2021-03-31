Report: Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith at Kyle Pitts’ Pro Day

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, considered a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, participated in the school’s pro day on Wednesday.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith attended the event, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Falcons hold the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft, which is set for April 29 through May 1.
“Well, I think you can make a strong case he’s the best player in the draft,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.
Pitts finished his career at Florida with 100 catches for 1,492 yards (14.9 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He became Florida’s all-time leader for receiving yards by a tight end, while ranking second in career receptions at the position.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)
3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)
4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)
9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)
