Report: Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are being investigated for tampering violations in connection with the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to multiple reports.

Cousins signed an four-year contact that is worth up to $180 million on Tuesday at the team’s facility. The signing is not being investigated by the NFL.

During his press conference, Cousins seem to intimate that he spot with the team’s athletic trainer and the head of the public relations before Wednesday.