Fulton judge refuses to relax Harrison Floyd’s bond
Atlanta Falcons

Report: Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins

By
29 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are being investigated for tampering violations in connection with the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to multiple reports.

Cousins signed an four-year contact that is worth up to $180 million on Tuesday at the team’s facility. The signing is not being investigated by the NFL.

During his press conference, Cousins seem to intimate that he spot with the team’s athletic trainer and the head of the public relations before Wednesday.

“There’s great people here,” Cousins said. “And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting – calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R. I’m thinking, we got people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

MORE TO COME

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

