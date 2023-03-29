BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | The Jolt: Last minute moves set up tense final legislative day
X

Report: Falcons sign Calais Campbell

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

PHOENIX -- Veteran defensive end Caliais Campbell, who has 99 career sacks, reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Falcons, according to NFL Media.

Campbell, 36, was a six-time Pro Bowler played the past three seasons with the Ravens. He reportedly recently visited the Falcons on a free agency tour. He’s set to turn 37 on Sept. 1.

Campbell was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2008.

He played 550 defensive snaps for the Ravens last season and had 5.5 sacks. The Falcon had just 21 sacks last season, which ranked 31st in the league.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players12h ago

Credit: Gail Burton

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thoughts on Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder
12h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Top five storylines for 2023 Atlanta Braves
20h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons agree to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller
11h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons agree to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller
11h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Arthur Blank, Arthur Smith explain QB decisions
5h ago
Falcons agree to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller
11h ago
Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
23h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top