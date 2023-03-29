Report: Falcons sign Calais Campbell

PHOENIX -- Veteran defensive end Caliais Campbell, who has 99 career sacks, reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Falcons, according to NFL Media.
Campbell, 36, was a six-time Pro Bowler played the past three seasons with the Ravens. He reportedly recently visited the Falcons on a free agency tour. He’s set to turn 37 on Sept. 1.
Campbell was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2008.
He played 550 defensive snaps for the Ravens last season and had 5.5 sacks. The Falcon had just 21 sacks last season, which ranked 31st in the league.
MORE TO COME
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest