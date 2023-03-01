Ravens’ John Harbaugh loves Todd Monken’s versatility of styles

INDIANAPOLIS — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sang the praises of his new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
After helping to guide Georgia to back-to-back national championships, Monken left his offensive-coordinator post to join Harbaugh’s staff in the NFL.
“Todd was unique for us,” Harbaugh said Wednesday at the NFL combine. “He’s unique for (quarterback) Lamar (Jackson.) He’s unique for our offense. The way we are going to go with our style.”
Monken had previous stints in the NFL with the Browns and the Buccaneers.
“He wasn’t kind of locked into a system,” Harbaugh said. “He’s coached at every level. He’s thrown the ball. He’s run the ball. He’s protected different ways. He’s played with four and five wide receivers. He’s had running backs. He’s played with tight ends. He’s kind of done everything.
“He’s played fast. He’s played out of the huddle. All of those things I thought we are going to want to do going forward. I’m excited about him.”
Monken is replacing Greg Roman.
“We’ve already started building the offense,” Harbaugh said. “Can’t wait to get back to work on that after the combine.”
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com