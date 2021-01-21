Raheem Morris lands with Rams as defensive coordinator

Morris was Tampa Bay’s head coach from 2009-11. He was named the head coach at age 32.

In 2010, the Bucs were 10-6 and narrowly missed the playoffs. They were 4-12 the following season and Morris was fired.

He went to Washington (2012-14) and then to the Falcons (2015-20) and worked with Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur and Quinn.

Morris has coached on offense and defense. He was the Falcons’ wide receivers coach from 2016-18. In 2019, he moved to defense and helped the Falcons finish 6-2 over the final half of the season.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

