Raheem Morris lands with Rams as defensive coordinator

Raheem Morris has been named the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.
Morris was the Falcons’ interim head coach for the final 11 games of the season after Dan Quinn was fired, along with general manager Thomas Dimitroff, in October.
Morris began the season as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.
The Falcons went 4-7 under Morris, including five consecutive losses to end the season.
Morris, 44, interviewed for the Falcons’ vacant head coach position, which eventually went to Arthur Smith. With the Rams, Morris will replace Brandon Staley, who was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
Morris was Tampa Bay’s head coach from 2009-11. He was named the head coach at age 32.
In 2010, the Bucs were 10-6 and narrowly missed the playoffs. They were 4-12 the following season and Morris was fired.
He went to Washington (2012-14) and then to the Falcons (2015-20) and worked with Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur and Quinn.
Morris has coached on offense and defense. He was the Falcons’ wide receivers coach from 2016-18. In 2019, he moved to defense and helped the Falcons finish 6-2 over the final half of the season.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
