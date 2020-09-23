Quinn, Blank find common ground on onside-kick failure

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was aware that owner Arthur Blank had a different view on the team’s failed onside kick recovery play in the 40-39 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Quinn said the “hands team” knew what to do. Blank said the film revealed they clearly didn’t know what to do in that situation.
“Bottom line, it was an unconventional play,” Quinn said Wednesday "Those cause you to hesitate, whether it’s a misdirection play or a trick play that causes you not to trust your eyes and what you are seeing.
“Although, however it comes out and how Arthur and I disagreed about how to talk about it, the one thing we 100 percent agree upon is that it should not have ever happened. We certainly worked through that to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
