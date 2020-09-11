QB corner: Q&A with Matt Ryan

Q: How will the Falcons keep their energy up with no fans at the game?

A: It certainly will be different. We talked a lot about it. I do think when there is another opponent, having done (joint) practices against different teams in the past, when there wasn’t a huge fan base, those things got pretty intense, too. I think the intensity level is going to be there.

Explore What to expect as Falcons stage games in empty stadium

