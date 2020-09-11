X

QB corner: Q&A with Matt Ryan

Falcons QB Matt Ryan on the upcoming season and if the team's window to win a title is closing.

Atlanta Falcons | 39 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Seahawks, his team’s opponent in the season opener, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: How do you assess Seattle’s defense?

A: I know that we are playing a really good defense and a team that prides themselves on being physical and disciplined. It’s going to take us to execute on a high level to be successful.

Q: What will a fast start look like for the offense against Seattle?

A: It comes down to taking care of the football. Making sure that the first time we’re really getting into live contact and full-speed contact that we are protecting the football.

Q: How will the Falcons keep their energy up with no fans at the game?

A: It certainly will be different. We talked a lot about it. I do think when there is another opponent, having done (joint) practices against different teams in the past, when there wasn’t a huge fan base, those things got pretty intense, too. I think the intensity level is going to be there.

